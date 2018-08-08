What’s New Wednesday: The Grind Mac&Cheese Burger Bar

There’s just three words to describe The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar in Martin: Over The Top.

“We want people to come and have an experience with crazy over the top food and crazy over the top hospitality, “said Executive Chef and Co-owner of the late 80-90’s themed restaurant, Alan Laderman. He says he comes from a long line of working in the family restaurant business.

“We use a lot of family recipes. They’ve been grinding their whole life for this American dream,” said Laderman. And thats how they came up with the name “The Grind.”

“When you come to The Grind, you never know what you’re going to get,” said Laderman.

Expect the unexpected. Sometimes the waiters even burst out in song!

The signature menu items range from sky high ice cream milkshakes with chicken and waffles to even “The Luther” donut burgers made with cheese, bacon and homemade fondue.

“This is the s’mores milkshake and I’m intimidated because it’s so good looking,” says Savannah Maxey, college student.

Some secret menu items are hidden in the riddles written on the walls. No matter what you order, you’ll never forget the over the top experience with some really good comfort food.

“I’m coming here all the time when I move here!” laughs Maxey.

The Grind Mac and Cheese Burger Bar is located at 112 Lovelace Street in Martin, Tennessee.