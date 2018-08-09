Company expands in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Cooper Container Corporation II and Welch Packaging are investing $4 million into Henderson County in the next three years.

“We’re adding 40 jobs to this community. We’re expanding our facility and we’re adding major pieces of converting equipment,” Welch Packaging Corporation CEO Scott Welch said.

Community members like Kimberly Parker say after the last few years of lay-offs in the county, it’s good news.

“It’s a heartache for families to know that one day they have a job and the next they don’t. But these other businesses are able to expand to take up that slack in the workforce,” she said.

Scott Welch says the reason his company is expanding is because of the experience he’s had with the community and his employees.

“We’ve had a very positive experience. People have been incredibly flexible in adjusting in the way we do business,” he said.

Henderson County Mayor Dan Hughes said he’s proud of his community.

“This says so much about the people that work there and the quality that they do and how much that they care,” he said.

The expansion has already begun.

“We’ve already created 25 full-time jobs, and we are continuing to hire daily. These jobs, tomorrow, if any body wants to come to Welch Packaging, Cooper Container II, we’d love to have you join our team,” Welch said.

They expect the expansion to be complete by January of 2019.