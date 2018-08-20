Father, son killed in duck boat wreck remembered with FHU scholarship

HENDERSON, Tenn. — A family is keeping the legacy of a father and son alive after they were killed in the duck boat tragedy in Missouri. They’re setting up a scholarship in their name.

“They felt like Freed-Hardeman University and the mission of the university partnered well with the values of their family,” FHU Director of Almuni Engagement Chris Ramey said.

Steve and Lance Smith were two of the 17 people killed when that duck boat capsized July 19. Their preacher, Will Hester, is a Freed alum and helped connect the family to the school.

“Will was able to connect them with the university and talk about what that looks like, leaving a lasting legacy in the name of someone that you love,” Ramey said.

The Smiths attend the Osceola Church of Christ in Arkansas. They have set several guidelines on who can receive the scholarship.

“They will not only be looking at the academic qualifications of that student as they’re attending or coming to FHU, but they want to know has the student participated in mission efforts, have they served in their local community through community service efforts?” Ramey said.

Loren, the Smiths’ daughter, survived the tragic incident, and her mother opted out of the ride.

For information on how to donate to the scholarship fund, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.