Update on jail expansion

JACKSON, Tenn.–Madison County leaders get an update on the jail expansion.

County commissioners met Monday night for their monthly meeting. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris says bids for the jail expansion project were re-opened August 8th. He says they are still working to come up with a final budget for the project. Commissioners also announced they accepted a bidder to construct a lift and ramp at the juvenile court building.

They say construction on that project should begin within the next few months.