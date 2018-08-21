JMCSS launches LOOP initiative to offer students work experience

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new way for kids to learn and earn work experience at the same time is announced by one local school system.

The Jackson-Madison County School System has officially launched LOOP, or Local Options and Opportunities Program.

The program is a partnership between the district and area businesses.

“It’s a great opportunity to earn great wages, and it helps them get a step up on the competition in this community,” Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones said.

LOOP will provide students a unique opportunity to experience the workforce and earn a paycheck, all while still attending high school.