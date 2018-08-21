More than 20 students stung by bees outside Martin Primary School

MARTIN, Tenn. — A swarm of bees attacked students playing outside Martin Primary School Tuesday morning, stinging more than 20 first graders.

The students were treated on site with first aid, and none had to be transported, according to a release from Weakley County Schools.

Several local agencies helped treat the children. Schools officials called the children’s parents, and the students were allowed to go home for the day.

School officials said it’s not known what led to the attack.

“We are thankful that none of our students needed to be transported to the hospital,” Principal Tracey Bell said in the release. “We’re also thankful to have resources on hand such as epi-pens and other first aid supplies; we have school nurses and other staff trained in first aid/CPR and the best emergency response professionals around.”

Bell said the playground had recently been sprayed as a routine precautionary measure and that maintenance workers sprayed potential nesting areas again after the Tuesday morning incident.