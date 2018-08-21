Tractor-trailer overturns in Hardin Co. crash; no injuries reported

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Hardin County Fire Department and the Tennessee Highway Patrol have closed part of a road near the Tennessee-Mississippi state line after a crash Tuesday morning.

Hardin County Fire Chief Melvin Martin says a tractor-trailer overturned on Kendrick Road, spilling wood chips. Martin says they responded to the crash just after 11 a.m.

The road will be closed for several hours while crews work to clear the scene, according to the Hardin County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved.