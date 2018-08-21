UPDATE: Police say man killed in Sunday crash had abducted girlfriend

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police continue to investigate a Sunday afternoon crash on North Highland Avenue that left a driver dead and several others injured.

The crash involved a suspect fleeing from police who had reportedly abducted his girlfriend in her vehicle in north Jackson, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as Terrell Smith, 22, of Covington, was killed in the crash.

Witnesses told police Smith was armed. They also provided a description of the vehicle as well as the location.

Officers located the vehicle headed southbound on North Highland Avenue near Old Hickory Boulevard. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but Smith sped up and began stabbing the victim multiple times, according to the release.

During the assault, police say Smith lost control of the vehicle and veered into an oncoming ambulance.

Smith was killed in the crash. The victim and emergency medical personnel in the ambulance were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

One of the emergency medical workers was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis.

Police say all of the victims are currently in stable condition.