Rain Continues Through Early Sunday Morning

Weather Update – Saturday, September 8th – 11:10 p.m.

It’s going to be a wet night across West Tennessee, but the much needed rain will help out a bit for areas that have been seeing dry conditions these last few weeks.

Our whole coverage area will see some rain overnight ahead of a cold front that will move through. Although a few storms are likely, most of this weather will consist of moderate rain. There could be some localized flooding concerns in locations seeing consistent rainfall, but for the most part it will be a steady rain through early Sunday morning.

TOMORROW:

We’ll be having a taste of fall going to the new week! The frontal passage helps bring in some cooler air behind it. That along with the overcast conditions will help keep daytime highs no higher than the mid 70s. The first half of the day will start off with lingering showers. By Midday, we should be slowly drying out from that, but it will be staying cloudy much of the day. Winds will be light out of the northwest from 5-10 mph.

Rainfall totals will vary up to 1-3 inches by Sunday afternoon from this rain event. Forecast rain for the next few days will be on the lighter side, with these cooler than average temperatures lasting into the week. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecasts, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

