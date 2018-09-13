‘Color-blind’ viewfinder installed in Chickasaw State Park

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — Many people may take for granted the vibrant colors that our state has to offer, especially during the fall season. For some, the beautiful colors are just a dream.

Tennessee Department of Tourist Development commissioner Kevin Triplett says there are potentially more than 13 million people across the country who cannot fully appreciate the beauty of our state.

Fortunately, that is changing with the installation of 12 viewfinders across Tennessee. One of those viewfinders is now in Chester County.

Each of these color-blind viewfinders is equipped with lenses designed to alleviate red-green color blindness, giving those with a color vision deficiency an amazing view.

The first viewfinder was installed in October of last year. It enabled thousands of color-blind visitors to see the natural beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains for the first time.

Luckily, you don’t have to travel far to see the colors for yourself. A color-blind viewfinder has now been installed at Chickasaw State Park in Chester County.

“It was put in just a couple weeks ago,” Chickasaw State Park Manager Ron Elder said. “So we got these installed, made sure we had them in place in time for the fall colors that should be starting here in the next three or four weeks.”

To find other locations of the viewfinders, visit the Seen on 7 section of our website.