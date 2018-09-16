A Mostly Sunny Monday Ahead

Weather Update – Sunday, September 16th – 11:25 p.m.

This was our last weekend of the summer, and it sure felt like it with highs reaching 93°F earlier in the afternoon. We had a few small cumulus clouds but for the most part it was sunny across the area. This will be followed by clear and calm conditions for our night with lows dropping into the upper 60s.

TOMORROW:

Another warm but not too humid day tomorrow. Highs will hover around 90°F and winds will be light and variable throughout the day. It starts off sunny then we could see a few cumulus clouds build in later in the afternoon.

Rain chances will be low as a broad ridge continues to dominate much of the eastern half of the country and block out our chances. This is what will give us the same weather pattern for much of the week up until next weekend when we see the return of scattered showers and storms as early as Friday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecasts, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates!

