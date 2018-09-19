Company celebrates 30 years in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — “We are celebrating our 30 year anniversary, of LyondellBasell being in Jackson, Tennessee, and operating this facility as a manufacturing plant,” Rebecca White, site manager, said.

Since 1988, LyondellBasell has been in Jackson producing plastic pellets for car parts.

Employees, along with city and state officials, came out Wednesday to celebrate the anniversary.

“It’s really satisfying to see a company that’s been here this long,” Mayor Jimmy Harris said. “Continues to grow and expand, and they’re just a jewel for our community.”

The plant employs over 100 people in Jackson. Many of them have been at the factory for decades.

“I think it’s a testament to the staff that are available here in the community, the attention to detail and the commitment not only by the employees but the management here at the Jackson site,” Doug Mosier, director of sales and marketing, said.

The plastic pellets made at the LyondellBasell plant are molded into parts for both inside and outside of your car. But, they do more than just make pellets.

“We also give actively to the community,” White said. “We have a team that cooks and raises money for Relay for Life, and every year we do a community service project called Global Care Day.”

This year, the company renovated the playground at the Salvation Army. And everyone has high hopes for the next 30 years.

“From all indications, they will be here 30 years from now, because I think they have a good base of business,” Mayor Harris said. “They have expanded since they’ve been here and so they’ll continue to grow with the market, and I think they’ll do well here.”

“I hope we continue to grow, I hope we continue to diversify what we’re doing in the markets and stay profitable, and I’m just excited for my part in that little bit here,” White said.

Officials say the automotive industry has put more and more pressure on manufacturing plants and LyondellBasell has risen to meet those expectations.