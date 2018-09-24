More Rain To Come Tomorrow

Weather Update – Monday, September 24th – 12:03 a.m.

It’s been quite the wet and gloomy day as rain continued to move through the area. We’ve been in a lull so far tonight in terms of the rainfall, but showers are expected to continue overnight. They will become more scattered going into the early morning hours Monday. Highs mainly stayed in the low 70s, and are not expected to drop a whole lot by tonight. Winds will stay light out of the southeast.







TOMORROW:

In the early morning hours expect a few spotty showers, with some of those being heavy at times. A warm front continues to move northward from northern Mississippi across West Tennessee. Although rain will be likely, it will not be as frequent into the afternoon. Instead, scattered storms will be likely and will become more isolated later that evening.

We will see a break in the rain Monday night as the front recedes back south near the Mississippi border, moving Northeast once again by Tuesday before exiting out of the area. During this period we’ll see the return of some showers and storms, lasting all the way through Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts from Friday night until now have exceeded 5 inches for many spots, seeing anywhere from 1 to 2.5 additional inches by Wednesday night. This means areas could see rainfall amounts of 4 to 7 inches total by the end of this rainy stretch.

Another cold front moves through the area by Thursday, clearing out the lingering showers and giving us drier and seasonable conditions by the end of the week.

