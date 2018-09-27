National Weather Service Spotter Training Classes for the Fall

Storm Spotters in West Tennessee are extremely valuable to the National Weather Service and to Storm Team Weather. Being a Storm Spotter includes observing the weather as it happens and reporting flooding, severe weather, or winter weather to the National Weather Service. By completing a short training course, you will be certified to send official reports to the National Weather Service. We will then relay your reports directly to the public on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, our social media pages, and our smartphone app.

DATE TIME LOCATION POINT OF CONTACT 27 Sep 2018 630 pm Hardin Co.: Hardin Co. Courthouse Upstairs Courtroom, 465 Main St., Savannah, TN.

hcfd@hardincountyfire.com Marilyn White, 731-925-6178 11 Oct 2018 600 pm Hardeman Co.: Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, TN.

dmtema1@aol.com Don Taylor, 731-658-4378 18 Oct 2018 630 pm Chester Co.: Henderson City Hall Council Chambers, 121 Crook Ave., Henderson, TN.

jrfarris667@msn.com Johny Farris, 731-989-5674 01 Nov 2018 630 pm Madison Co.: Emergency Operations Center, 239 Grady Montgomery Dr., Jackson, TN.

mclements@madisoncountytn.gov Marty Clements, 731-427-1271

The classes are free, open to the public, and will last approximately two hours featuring slides, videos, and a quiz. Only one class is required for certification. There are no prerequisites for the course and the class materials will be provided.Please check back with us here and at www.srh.noaa.gov/meg/ for updates to this schedule as dates, times and locations of spotter training classes are subject to change. For more information, contact the National Weather Service in Memphis at sr-meg.wx@noaa.gov