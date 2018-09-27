National Weather Service Spotter Training Classes for the Fall
Storm Spotters in West Tennessee are extremely valuable to the National Weather Service and to Storm Team Weather. Being a Storm Spotter includes observing the weather as it happens and reporting flooding, severe weather, or winter weather to the National Weather Service. By completing a short training course, you will be certified to send official reports to the National Weather Service. We will then relay your reports directly to the public on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, our social media pages, and our smartphone app.
DATE
TIME
LOCATION
POINT OF CONTACT
27 Sep 2018
630 pm
|Hardin Co.: Hardin Co. Courthouse Upstairs Courtroom, 465 Main St., Savannah, TN.
|Marilyn White, 731-925-6178
hcfd@hardincountyfire.com
|11 Oct 2018
|600 pm
|Hardeman Co.: Bolivar Municipal Center, 211 N. Washington St., Bolivar, TN.
|Don Taylor, 731-658-4378
dmtema1@aol.com
|18 Oct 2018
|630 pm
|Chester Co.: Henderson City Hall Council Chambers, 121 Crook Ave., Henderson, TN.
|Johny Farris, 731-989-5674
jrfarris667@msn.com
|01 Nov 2018
|630 pm
|Madison Co.: Emergency Operations Center, 239 Grady Montgomery Dr., Jackson, TN.
|Marty Clements, 731-427-1271
mclements@madisoncountytn.gov
The classes are free, open to the public, and will last approximately two hours featuring slides, videos, and a quiz. Only one class is required for certification. There are no prerequisites for the course and the class materials will be provided.Please check back with us here and at www.srh.noaa.gov/meg/ for updates to this schedule as dates, times and locations of spotter training classes are subject to change. For more information, contact the National Weather Service in Memphis at sr-meg.wx@noaa.gov