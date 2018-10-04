‘Suge’ Knight sentenced to 28 years in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A judge has sentenced Marion “Suge” Knight to 28 years in prison nearly four years after the former rap mogul killed a man with his truck.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Ronald S. Coen handed down the sentence as expected Thursday for running over and killing businessman Terry Carter outside a Compton burger stand in 2015.

Members of Carter’s family addressed the court including daughter Crystal, who called Knight “a disgusting, selfish disgrace to the human species.”

The 53-year-old Knight stared forward throughout.

Knight avoided a murder trial that was about to begin when he agreed two weeks ago to plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter and accept the sentence.

The Death Row Records co-founder appeared in court for the sentencing wearing orange prison attire with chains on his arms and legs alongside Albert Deblanc Jr., his 16th lawyer in the case.