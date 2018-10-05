5th Quarter Final Scores: Week 8
Final scores for Week 8 of high school football (Oct. 5)
Dyersburg 27
Bolivar Central 20
Westview 0
Camden 42
Jackson North Side 46
Chester County 8
Obion County 37
Dresden 22
Union City 30
Gibson County 22
Crockett County 14
Haywood 41
Clarksville West Creek 19
Henry County 56
Gleason 42
Humboldt 68
DCA 14
Jackson Christian 34
South Fulton 20
Lake County 67
Jackson South Side 30
Liberty Magnet 6
Adamsville 14
McKenzie 26
Kingsbury 14
Munford 40
Brighton 0
Ridgeway 40
Covington 49
Ripley 14
Hardin County 35
Scotts Hill 0
Halls 6
Trinity Christian 42
Northpoint Christian 0
USJ 28
Riverside 31
Hickman County 10
Hollow Rock-Bruceton 22
Perry County 14
Huntingdon 46
Wayne County 22
Myrtle, MS 32
Middleton 0
West Carroll 53
Fulton City 6