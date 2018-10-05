5th Quarter Final Scores: Week 8

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff,

 

Final scores for Week 8 of high school football (Oct. 5)

Dyersburg          27

Bolivar Central  20

 

Westview 0

Camden 42

 

Jackson North Side     46

Chester County 8

 

Obion County    37

Dresden             22

 

Union City           30

Gibson County    22

 

Crockett County   14

Haywood              41

 

Clarksville West Creek        19

Henry County                       56

 

Gleason       42

Humboldt 68

DCA                           14

Jackson Christian    34

 

South Fulton    20

Lake County     67

 

Jackson South Side 30

Liberty Magnet 6

 

Adamsville    14

McKenzie      26

 

Kingsbury 14

Munford 40

 

Brighton       0

Ridgeway    40

 

Covington    49

Ripley           14

 

Hardin County    35

Scotts Hill             0

 

Halls                             6

Trinity Christian         42

 

Northpoint Christian    0

USJ                               28

 

Riverside               31

Hickman County   10

 

Hollow Rock-Bruceton    22

Perry County                    14

 

Huntingdon    46
Wayne County    22

 

Myrtle, MS 32
Middleton 0

 

West Carroll 53
Fulton City 6

