Dry And Warm Conditions Continue Tomorrow

Weather Update – Saturday, October 6th – 11:10 p.m.

Dry and warmer than average conditions will continue for the rest of the weekend. Normal temperatures for this time of year are usually 77°F for highs, 51°F for lows. Lows have been at least 15°F-20°F warmer than average and it will be like that for tonight, with temperatures dropping into the mid-to-upper 60s with mostly clear skies.





TOMORROW:

Sunday will be a repeat of Saturday. A stray afternoon shower could be possible otherwise, it will remain dry and hotter than average again. Winds will be light out of the southeast.

A broad ridge centered off the eastern coast is what has helped block any weather pattern changes, and will do so up until it starts to move further out east. By then, this will allow for the development of active weather to return by the middle of the week, with a cold front passing through the area by Thursday. Ahead of that expect some showers and storms, especially on Wednesday. After it moves through that’s what could finally give us that Fall-like weather, with highs dropping into the low-to-mid 70s late next week.

