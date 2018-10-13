Rain Arriving Later Tonight

Weather Update – Saturday, October 13th – 9:20 a.m.

A cool and gloomy start to our weekend. The variable cloud cover this afternoon will prevent us from warming up too much, with temperatures expected to stay in the mid 60s at most.

Later this evening we’ll begin to see some rain move into the area. A warm front will push further north to our area. A tropical wave will bring occasional rain showers overnight through the weekend, as we can expect several rounds of rain which could be heavy at times.

