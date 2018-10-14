Rain Continues Into Sunday

Weather Update – Sunday, October 14th -12:29 a.m.

It was a cool and gloomy start to the weekend. Because of the cloud cover highs stayed in the mid to upper 50s. Rain moved in earlier in the evening and will pick up overnight, with lows dropping to the mid 50s.

TOMORROW:

Rain persists throughout the day on Sunday and could be heavy at times. The warm, moist air mass that’s bringing us the ran will also bring in warmer temperatures Sunday. Highs will warm into the low 70s, cooling down sometime early Monday when a cold front moves through. Rain lingers through the weekend up until early Tuesday.

