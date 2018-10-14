Rain Continues Moving Into Monday

Weather Update – Sunday, October 14th -11:29 p.m.

We saw on and off showers through the day with overcast skies. Warm, moist air moved in which brought us more mild temperatures for the day. Highs varied from low 60s north of I-40 to mid-70s further south of the interstate.

Tonight we’ll gradually cool down with the passing of a cold front late overnight. This will bring in more moderate rain showers during the morning commute. Some thunderstorms could be embedded in some of the passing showers. Winds will be calm then will shift from the north and become more breezy into Monday.

TOMORROW:

We start our temperatures in the day in the low 60s and it will continue to cool down as the day progresses due to a passing cold front moving through early in the morning. The heaviest rainfall will occur early to mid-morning.

Going into the afternoon the rain will become more intermittent and light. Winds will be gusty at times, coming from the north between 5 -15 mph. Later in the afternoon and evening, besides seeing a stray shower or two, we should be clearing out from the rain. The overcast and cooler conditions will continue into Tuesday with possible scattered showers. After that it’ll begin to clear out overnight, with mostly sunny skies expected for our Wednesday. Tune into WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Corallys Ortiz

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

