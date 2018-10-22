Barbara Joy Denny

Barbara Joy (Hulbert) Denny, age 78, died Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at her residence after a long illness. She was surrounded in love by her three daughters as she stepped into the peace and safety of Heaven and the arms of Jesus. She was born in Albany, NY to the parents of Kenneth and Edna Hulbert. She and her husband had moved from Tallahassee, Florida to Three Way, Tenn. in 2006, to be near her daughter and grandkids.

She received her BS degree at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL and later became a homemaker and caregiver. She loved the awe of nature such as the flight of her hummingbirds, the change of seasons, especially the beautiful autumn colors as the leaves change in the Fall. Barbara loved the simple things in life such as the whistling of the tea kettle when making a cup of tea, the precious purring of her loving pets, and the brilliance of a rainbow after a rain shower.

She was a member of Crosswinds Church of Christ and loved her God and singing old hymns of faith. The words to the Hymn “Alone At Eve” by Will W. Slater was her favorite hymn. It always reminded her of when she accepted Jesus into her life and heart.

“Oh! For a home with God, a place in his courts to rest,

Sure in a safe abode with Jesus and the blest;

Rest for a weary soul once redeemed by the Savior’s love,

Where I’ll be pure and whole and live with my God above.”

She is survived by three daughters, Laura and husband Michael McCarley of Titusville, Fl; Faye Commodario of Indian Land, SC; and Eva and her husband Chad Shelton of Three Way, TN; and five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dan Denny.

SERVICES: There will be a graveside service on Friday, October 19, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. at Highland Memorial Gardens with Paul Helton officiating. A private inurnment will follow.

