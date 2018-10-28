Warmer Weather For Sunday

Weather Update – Sunday, October 28th – 2:45 a.m.

We had another cooler than average day today with highs only reaching the mid-60s for most. We did have a bit of a cloudy start but during the afternoon we saw cloud cover start to decrease. This will continue through tonight with mostly clear skies expected into Sunday. Lows are expected to drop to the mid 40s at least, with calm winds out of the south southwest.

TOMORROW:

Winds will shift more from the west tomorrow. A cold front does move through the area during the middle of the afternoon, but no precipitation will be associated with it. Warmer air will be moving in, allowing highs to reach the mid-70s during the afternoon. The passing front will bring in breezy conditions though, with wind speeds exceeding 15 mph at times from the west north west.

We’ll continue to see fair conditions through the weekend. High pressure moves in briefly behind the front on Monday, giving us more wall-to-wall sunshine. Highs won’t be as warm that day, but it will be closer to our average of 70°F for this time of year.

