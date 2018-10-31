What’s New Wednesday: Polished Man Cave

Attention all men! A relaxation oasis awaits in Jackson. A husband and wife opened a nail and hair salon except the husband said he wanted a space for himself and all the men out there. So, they created the Polished Man Cave.

“A Man Cave is somewhere where I feel comfortable and here I can do just that,” says client Hunter Jordan.

The Man Cave offers professional grooming for men: haircuts, facials, manicures, scalp massages and even beard facials.

“I take advantage of the beard trimming stuff,” said Jordan.

“So, women aren’t staring at them while they are getting a pedicure. It’s more acceptable for men to take care of themselves,” said Christy Monroe, Manger of Polished Man Cave.

“What I like most is they give a good haircut, but also it’s the experience when you come in. You’re not just a client, they treat you like a friend,” said Jordan.

There are just a few rules: keep your hands off the remote, relax and enjoy a complimentary beverage.

“They love it. It’s more of their environment. They can feel comfortable feeling good about themselves. Everybody needs that whether they are male or female,” said Monroe.

The Polished Man Cave is located 1041 Union University Drive in Jackson.