Be Weather Aware Ahead of Monday’s Severe Storms

After a wet Sunday morning, the evening and overnight hours saw only a few lingering showers. Those will taper off as a weak cold front moves through overnight. Highs stayed in the mid 50s all day and will drop into the upper 40s, low 50s overnight with some patchy fog possible in a few spots.

TOMORROW:

Severe weather potential is the main focus these next 24 hours. The outlook for West Tennessee has much of the area under an enhanced risk. The main severe weather threats will be damaging winds and possible isolated tornadoes. Hail and localized heavy downpours are also possible but not as likely.

Areas south and east of the interstate have the best chance to see more of the intense storms move through that evening. The timeline of events has scattered storms move in as early as 1-2 p.m. and becoming more frequent and widespread by the evening. So in terms of the work commute, by the time many people start to head out we will start to see widespread active weather across the region.

West Tennessee should be cleared of the line of storms by at least midnight or after. Meteorologist Moe Shamell will have the latest updates on Good Morning West Tennessee but stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast as we monitor the timeline of potential threats, and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

