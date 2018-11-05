Madison Co. Fire Dept. stresses smoke alarm safety

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Three out of every five house fires start due to a having no smoke alarm or no working smoke alarm.

That’s according to a 2015 study by the National Fire Protection Association.

The Madison County Fire Department is reminding people to install new smoke alarms if they are 10 years old or older.

Fire Chief Eric Turner says smoke alarms save lives.

“Here in Madison County, we have logged seven saves due to the smoke alarms that we’ve installed, and over 250 statewide due to fire departments installing smoke alarms,” Chief Turner said.

The Madison County Fire Department will install smoke alarms in your home.

To get an alarm, call the fire department at 731-424-5577.