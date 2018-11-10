A Chilly Veterans Day Forecast

Weather Update – 11:05 p.m. – Saturday, November 10th

High pressure dominated much of the Mid-South, but it was also followed by cold arctic air that kept temperatures on the colder side today. Highs were in the low 40s, a good 20-25 degrees colder than average. We’ll continue to have these clear conditions overnight with temperatures dipping below freezing.

TOMORROW:

Expect a chilly start to our Veterans Day. Highs will be slightly warmer than Saturday’s by a few degrees, staying in the upper 40s. Cloud cover will also begin to increase as we begin to see rain return in our forecast by late Sunday, early Monday.

Expect a wet commute for Monday morning, with light to moderate showers likely all day. During the evening though as temperatures begin to drop to near freezing, we’ll begin to see the transition of a possible rain-to-snow mix. Right now the probability we’ll see any accumulation is low, with only a 20 percent chance of seeing accumulation near an inch. The best chance to maybe see a dusting of snow is closer to the Tennessee-Kentucky border.

As of now rain, and maybe some freezing rain is the more likely scenario for that night. After that system moves through expect a dry stretch of weather for the rest of the week, with slightly warmer conditions before the weekend. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates!

