Winter Weather Advisory Issued for all of West Tennessee

Weather Update 1:50 PM–

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of West Tennessee from 6 a.m. Wednesday to 12 p.m. noon on Thursday. A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibility, and use caution while driving. Changes to Wednesday evening church schedules and school hours are possible.

Weather Update 11: 30 AM–

Good Afternoon West Tennessee! The main theme the rest of today will be the northerly winds around 10-15 mph and the cold temperatures. Temps have hovered in the mid to low 30s most of the morning and will only rise maybe a degree or two at best through this afternoon. There might be some breaks in the clouds, enough for some sun mainly north in NW Tennessee. the rest of us will be stuck in the clouds through this evening.