Spotty Showers Likely By Sunday Evening

Today was a pleasant, warm and mostly sunny day. After a freezing start to the morning, highs averaged in the upper 60s by the afternoon. We’ll need some of those layers again for tonight as we cool down once again. Overnight lows won’t be near freezing, with lows staying mainly into the low to mid 40s. Winds will stay calm out of the south-southwest through the night and expect to see cloud cover increase going into Sunday.

Tomorrow’s highs will depend on the passing of a frontal boundary moving through tomorrow afternoon. If it moves through slowly later in the afternoon before reaching our area highs could warm up in the upper 50s, near 60 for the day. If it moves through earlier in the afternoon, the cooler air behind it could keep highs below the mid 50s.

Either way this system will bring in mostly cloudy skies and a scattered chance for some light showers later in the evening into early Monday morning. We should be cleared from the spotty showers by midday. Cooler air behind the front will keep highs in the low 50s Monday. Cloud cover will stick around before clearing begins later Monday afternoon. This will be followed by fair but cool conditions for much of the week including our Thanksgiving Day!

