Family, friends remember broadcast legend Bill Way

JACKSON, Tenn. — Broadcast legend Bill Way died Tuesday morning after a recent cancer diagnosis. He was 74 years old. Those who worked with him say he had a large personality and was a staple in the community.

“Bill was a most unique talent,” Jackson Energy Authority Media Communications Manager Steve Bowers said.

Bowers worked side by side with Way in the radio business for more than 20 years and says Way was known for his ability to tell stories.

“The story was much more important than the facts with Bill, and he had a real gift of communication with people,” Bowers said. “He made you interested in what he was talking about, whatever it was.”

Way lived in Jackson most of his life, and he helped put the community in the spotlight.

“Bill knew everything, or pretended to know everything, about Jackson, Tennessee, and was able to share it,” Bowers said. “It gave him great fan appeal here because of it.”

Way died after a fight with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He had just joined 93.1 FM Nov. 1 but then signed off about 10 days ago after finding out about the diagnosis, which hit his family hard.

“I’ve known Bill since 1964, you know, 54 years. I met him when I first came to Jackson,” said Tom Mapes, Way’s brother-in-law.

Through Way, Mapes met his wife, Way’s sister. Mapes says losing his brother-in-law and friend shortly after the diagnosis was a shock to the family.

“Just a matter of 10 days, and it’s just like a free fall of an elevator dropping 80 floors on you all at once, and just the gut punch,” Mapes said.

Way was an overall Renaissance man, a husband, father and brother, but most importantly he was himself.

“He just loved the media, and the media loved him,” Mapes said. “West Tennessee is going to miss him. He touched a lot of people.”

Arrangements have not been announced at this time.