Kuroda to continue softball career at Bethel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Earlier this afternoon, South Side’s Kalani Kuroda signed to continue her softball career with Bethel University.

Kuroda is primarily an infielder, but also sees time on the mound. In her career with the Lady Hawks, Kuroda totaled a batting average of .301.

She enjoyed her years playing at South Side and gives credit to her coaches, teammates, and parents for helping her achieve this goal.