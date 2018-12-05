What’s New Wednesday: Sally’s Diner

Once you walk through the door at Sally’s Diner in Trenton, everybody knows your name.

“Hi Melissa! Welcome in!” Sally’s Diner staff shouts as a customer walks in.

Sally Arnold owns the diner.

“I took a leap of faith. I’ve always had a dream and passion to own my own restaurant,” said Arnold.

She opened the restaurant her with her father in August.

“Here, we are close-knit family. We are not all related, but we consider each other family,” says Arnold.

Dining-in feels like your at home.

“Home cooking! All of our desserts are homemade. We have prime rib, fried chicken, burgers, rib-eye steak, and pork chops. We serve breakfast all day and night,” says Arnold.

Not to mention the desserts!

“Sally asked me to do desserts here, so I jumped on it! I add a little Latina flare and a little love,” says Catrina Pitcher, pastry chef and longtime friend of Sally.

A little love that you taste in the food and a little love that makes Sally’s Diner special.

“That’s what I want. I want the feel to be family oriented. Be who you are,” says Arnold.

Sally’s Diner is located at 1206 Manufacturers Row in Trenton, TN.