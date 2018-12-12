Man dies after standoff in east Jackson apartment

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police have confirmed a man died late Tuesday night after a short standoff with police in Lincoln Courts.

In a news release, police say officers initially responded to a report of a domestic disturbance Tuesday morning in which a woman told investigators her boyfriend assaulted her at a Lincoln Courts apartment.

The release says investigators issued a be on the look out for Aerion Brown, the suspect in the assault.

Investigators issued warrants for Brown’s arrests on charges including especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and theft of property.

The release says investigators responded to a report in Lincoln Courts again on Tuesday night, and a man told officers that an individual with a gun was in the building.

Investigators identified the suspect as Brown, the release says.

Police say officers attempted to negotiate with Brown, who did not comply with orders.

The release says an officer deployed his Taser, but Brown ran from the area away from officers.

Police at the apartment then heard a gunshot and found Brown with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.

Jackson police say the officers’ statements have been corroborated with the body cameras worn by the officers.

Police say the gun Brown was found with at the apartment had been reported stolen from Hardeman County.