Donate to ‘Adopt a Teen’ program

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is decorated for the holiday season, and the Carl Perkins Center wants to make sure West Tennessee teens get everything on their Christmas wish list.

“They’re asking for lotion, and deodorant and we’ve had teens ask for pots and pans so they can cook for their brothers and sisters,” Stephanie Isaacs, Event Manager for the Carl Perkins Center, said.

The Adopt a Teen program started more than twenty years ago.

Rusty Mac lost a son. Years later, in 1997, he asked the center if he could help a teen.

“He thought well if there was one teen there’s got to be some more, and so she said well there’s 18,” Issacs said.

And this year they have more teenagers than ever… 481.

“Trying to help them feel normal, you know they’ve been hit hard, let’s help them feel normal,” Isaacs said.

The Carl Perkins Center has just 50 teens left to adopt in their Adopt a Teen program this Christmas, and Isaacs says this is a perfect way to volunteer in your own back yard.

“When they wake up Christmas morning just like all the rest of us are opening up gifts, know you’re helping someone open up a gift as well,” Isaacs said.

You can donate online, by phone or by dropping off a check off at their offices.

The center has also started Conrad’s Good Deeds in honor of Conrad Delaney.

Money donated to that fund will help students across West Tennessee get clothes and school supplies.