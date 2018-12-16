A local church holds their annual ‘Carols and Candles’ evening service

JACKSON, Tenn–A local church had a music fulfilled evening Sunday with a Carols and Candles Service.

The First Methodist Church in downtown Jackson, invited church members out for an hour of singing.

The service included liturgical dancers, jubilation, and their children’s choir.

Their youth also dressed up in animal costumes for a nativity scene.

Members ended the service with the lighting of candles.

“Just reminds us that there’s love and hope and joy, even in the midst of difficult and chaotic times,” said Eddie Bromley, Associate Pastor of First Methodist in Downtown Jackson.

The service of Carols and Candles has become a tradition for local families in the area.