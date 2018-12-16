Children meet familiar animated characters at the “Dewald Family Christmas Lights’

JACKSON, Tenn– The Dewald Family Christmas lights has been a tradition for the Dewald family since 2012.

“ This is our second year at this house, we really stepped it up last year and added even more lights this year,” said homeowner Kyle Dewald.

The Dewald family said they started the Christmas tradition to get children in the holiday spirit.

“It just get in the Christmas spirit, all the lights, the kids are in awe of it, especially with Santa even though, the minion doesn’t have anything to do with Christmas, they love seeing the characters,” said Dewald.

After changing the dates of the Christmas lights show, the family said they received more people at the showing than expected.

“And there was suppose to be so much rain and we decided to go ahead and skip that and did it today and we actually have more people that are going to show up because of that,” said Dewald.

Sunday evening kids and parents came to see Mr. And Mrs. Clause.

“He’s out here talking with the kids or they can go out there and sit in his lap and tell him what they’re wanting for Christmas and each one can get a candy cane.”

A couple of other characters were in the mix including; Mr. Grinch, the Minion from the Minion movie and Olaf from Frozen.

The tallest fixture at the light show well exceeded the height of their home.

“Its about 60, 65 ft at the top of the star, you actually see it outside of the sub division,” Dewald said.