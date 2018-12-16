Last minute Christmas shoppers fill local stores

JACKSON, Tenn. – Traffic is busy and stores are filled, as last minute shoppers check off their Christmas lists.

One popular destination is the Best Buy on Vann Drive.

Many people are hoping to find good deals as they search for Christmas presents.

One customer says he is doing all of his Christmas shopping today.

“We are just about through”, said Bobby Barker. “A few more things and we will be done. We bought a fit bit watch here at best buy.”

Other shoppers say they are looking forward to the deals that come after the Christmas holiday.