TBI: 2 men charged with theft from assisted living center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A joint investigation has resulted in the arrest of two Nashville men on theft charges stemming from their management of an assisted living center.

On Friday, the Davidson County Grand Jury returned indictments against Michael Hampton,64, and Samuel Latham, 72.

TBI special agents joined investigators with the DA’s office in investigating allegations of misspending at the Autumn Hills assisted living center.

During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that during his management of the facility, Hampton took money out of residents’ trust accounts, and misused subsidy money given to him by metro government that was only to be used for operational expenses, according to a press release from The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The release says the investigation further revealed that when Latham took over operations at the facility from Hampton, he had all resident trust accounts in his name and took out $10,000 from those accounts for overseeing and managing those fees.

Hampton is charged with one count of theft over $60,000, one count of theft over $10,000, and 44 counts of willful abuse, neglect or exploitation of a vulnerable adult. Hampton was arrested Saturday morning. His bond was set at $25,000.

Latham is charged with one count of theft over $10,000. Latham was arrested Friday night on a $15,000 bond.

Both men were booked into the Davidson County jail.

This was a joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and investigators with the Davidson County District Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from investigators from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.