A Lexington woman gives back to others around her in the holiday spirit

JACKSON, Tenn–

“And so some kids don’t have much Christmas and so that it really really helps them,” said McCrury.

Goodwill Sales Associate Christine McCrury buys toys from goodwill to donate to children in need.

She said she started giving back after being in between jobs.

“A cleaning position had opened and I applied for that, but they had a cashier position open, so they put me as a part time cashier,” said Christine McCrury, Goodwill employee.

“I have a lot of gratitude in my heart and thankful that I could do these things for Goodwill, because they gave me a place of employment,” said McCrury.

But McCrury wasn’t always in a position to give, throughout her life, McCrury said she’s been rescued many times.

“Once from abandonment, uh then adoption, and then I was rescued in faith become a christian at a very young age, age 8,” said McCrury.

She said her life experiences led her into a life of giving to others, and for 4 years now, her very own coworker.

“Got a phone call could we accommodate a hearing impaired person and she says we do have people here who does sign language, which I interpret in church,” said McCrury.

Using what little sign language she knew at the time she was able to help her now co-worker Christi land a job.

“We have taught each other a lot, she has taught me so much with signing, she just taught me the interview sign language,” said McCrury.

Christi said since having McCrury by her side she has enjoyed working at Goodwill.

“She’s thankful for work she likes it working here,” said McCrury interpreting for her co-worker Christi.