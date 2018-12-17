City Council member Foote won’t seek re-election; may run for mayor

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Council member Vicky Foote announced Monday that she will not seek re-election to the council.

Foote, who is in her second term representing District 1, is instead considering a run for mayor of Jackson, according to a news release.

In January, Foote will be “talking to folks and assessing feedback from voters,” with an official announcement of her decision coming in early February, the release says.

Foote also currently serves as Jackson’s vice mayor.