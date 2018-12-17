Custom coffee flavors benefit TN State Parks

JACKSON, Tenn. — There’s a new way to help out Tennessee State Parks.

Just Love Coffee is partnering with the Tennessee State Parks Conservancy to support the parks through the sale of specially branded coffee products.

The three varieties offered are Earthy Blueberry for West Tennessee, Chocolate Raisin for Middle Tennessee and Smoky Blueberry for East Tennessee, according to a news release.

The coffees are available in 16 park gift shops across the state, including Cumberland Mountain, Fall Creek Falls, Montgomery Bell, Roan Mountain, Cedars of Lebanon, Dunbar Cave, Henry Horton, Natchez Trace, Old Stone Fort, Paris Landing, Pickett, Pickwick Landing, Radnor Lake, Reelfoot Lake, Sycamore Shoals and the central office at the Tennessee Tower in downtown Nashville.

Tennessee State Parks staffer David Pineros did the artwork on the labels.

A portion of the money from the sale of the coffee goes to the conservancy.