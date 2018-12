Gordon Ray McFadden

Mr. McFadden was a member of Henry Methodist Church. He was Henry County Deputy, Henry Constable, Henry Alderman, Henry County School Bus Driver (Bus #11) and Sole owner/operator of McFadden’s Auto Part’s and Garage from January 1, 1955 to date. He was the oldest sole proprietor to date in Henry County. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army serving during WWII era.