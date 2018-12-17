Humboldt, Madison County increase holiday patrols

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — With Christmas right around the corner, the Humboldt Police Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office are teaming up with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to make your holidays a little safer.

“We always partner with the (Tennessee) Highway Safety Office, (Tennessee) Highway Patrol, local agencies,” Humboldt Assistant Police Chief Dan Ables said. “We get together with them to make sure our streets are safe.”

If you decide to drink and drive, there are serious consequences.

“Costly court fines, they can lose their license up to a year or more. Of course, there are always going to be legal fees,” Ables said.

As part of the increased enforcement in Humboldt, the department will have more officers on the streets through Jan. 1.

“Frequently, alcohol or consuming too much, a lot of times it’s during the holiday season, and so we want to increase our visibility during those periods of time and enforce them,” Ables said.

Officers want to remind drivers to think before getting behind the wheel.

“We ask you, before you get on the roadway or before you get into a car, be mindful of your situation. Just think before you drive,” Ables said.

There will be increased traffic enforcement in both Humboldt and Madison County through Jan. 1.

The increased patrols are funded by a grant through the Tennessee Highway Safety Office.