Investigators seek info after 2 break-ins at Weakley Co. home

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators in Weakley County are asking for the public’s help after two break-ins at a Sharon home.

Investigators in Weakley County say a man broke into an elderly woman’s home, once while she was there and again on Dec. 16 while she was at church, according to a news release.

The release says in the first incident, the woman caught a man wearing a mask in her house, armed with a shotgun or rifle. The release says the man asked where her safe was, and then took her purse.

On Sunday, investigators say a safe and large amount of money was taken from a closet in the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sharon Police Department at 731-456-2111, the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office at 731-364-5454, or Crime Stoppers at 731-587-2611.