Jackson Police Dept. takes part in ‘Hub Club’ retreat for young women

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department took part Friday night in a retreat for young women.

Mount Moriah Baptist Church and Ella Watkins held a sleepover and informational retreat Friday for young ladies at the Hub Club, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Organizers provided an evening of fun, games and empowering information.

Officer Curtis Cozart also took part in the event, talking with those in attendance and sharing valuable information.

“It is opportunities like this that allow the Jackson Police Department to establish and build positive and meaningful relationships,” Officer Cozart said.