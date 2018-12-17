JMCSS superintendent talks school improvements

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Jones says the school system saw some big improvements from the 2016-2017 school year to the 2017-2018 school year.

“We ranked in a high percentage in the state in terms of our improvement, and we saw a majority of our schools able to improve tremendously in their growth, so we’re excited about that,” Jones said.

Eleven of the 24 schools met or exceeded the growth expectation in the 2017-2018 school year.

“Our progress is being made in growth, in terms of our English/language arts and math, and other areas,” Jones said.

Jones says Jackson-Madison County was in the top five in the state for growth and improvement in math and English/language arts. In fact, they saw a 45 percent increase in students meeting or exceeding expectations subject wide.

But Jones says there is still more to do. “The fact of the matter is we have a lot of areas we need to make up and a lot of ground that’s going to take years for us to make up,” he said.

Jones says he’s confident the schools are headed in the right direction.

The superintendent also discussed the construction at Whitehall Pre-K Center. They hope to have construction done next summer to have students ready to move in by the fall of 2019.