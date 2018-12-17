TDOT to halt road construction for holidays

JACKSON, Tenn. — In good news for drivers this holiday season, road construction won’t delay travelers during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will once again halt all lane closures on interstates and state highways across the Volunteer State.

No temporary lane closures will be allowed for construction on Tennessee roadways beginning at noon Friday, Dec. 21 through 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 2.

A few long-term closures may remain in place for safety reasons.

To get the latest on traffic and road closures at any time, you can call 511.