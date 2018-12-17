What’s New Wednesday: Glory BJJ

Eleven-year-old Ryder Britt has a 29–4 record in Brazilian Jiu-jitsu.

“You should do jujitsu. It helps you in real life. If you’re on the street or something and someone attacks you, you need to know something,” said Britt.

Britt says hes even takes his skills off the mat.

“It’s made me a lot more confident in school and stuff like bullies or something. I can handle any bully,” said Britt.

“It’s a true self defense art in Brazil that what it roots are

North Jackson’s Glory head instructor and second degree black belt Ashley Wheat says anyone can learn these skills anywhere from 5 to 95!

“It doesn’t require you to be a super athlete. The more functional you move, the happier you will be,” said Wheat.

It’s a great gym for releasing stress and teamwork.

“I’m always happy when I leave,” said Wheat.

Glory Brazialin Jujitsu have classes Monday through Saturday ranging from $10-85 dollars.