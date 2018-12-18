2 charged in armed robbery at Madison Co. gas station

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Sheriff John Mehr is praising the fast response of deputies that led to two arrests after a weekend robbery at a local gas station.

Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 10 p.m. Saturday to the Maverick gas station on Three Way Lane where an armed robbery had just occurred, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Two witnesses told deputies two men wearing black clothing and bandannas over their faces had just robbed the store at gunpoint. They said the men had taken the cash register and fled in a white Chevrolet Impala.

Deputy Cory Chance spotted the vehicle and tried to stop it. The vehicle did not stop, leading to a pursuit involving other deputies.

The car eventually stopped due to a traffic accident in Humboldt. The suspects then fled on foot but were quickly apprehended, according to the release.

The men were identified as Kevin Grammer, the driver, and Brent Martin, the passenger, the release says.

Sheriff Mehr says deputies captured the men 12 minutes after the robbery.

Deputies found a cash drawer in the back seat and $1,096 in the car. They also found a revolver and bandannas in the floorboard, according to the release.

Both men are charged with aggravated robbery, vandalism, and theft of property over $1,000, according to the release.

Both are facing from 14 to over 30 years in prison, depending on their criminal history, the release says.