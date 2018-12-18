3 juveniles transferred to adult court in Humboldt shooting

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Three juveniles have been transferred to adult court on charges related to an October shooting that left a woman injured.

The three face charges including attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery and weapons charges in the Oct. 12 incident in which a woman was shot and seriously injured, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

Police say the woman is still recovering. The incident occurred on South 19th Avenue in Humboldt.

The victim has not been identified.

The suspects are Malik Armstrong, who was 15 at the time, Joshua Holloway, who was 14 at the time, and Kylen Pettigrew, who was 16 at the time, according to the release.

All three live in Humboldt, the release says.

The suspects were moved to the Gibson County Criminal Complex in Trenton, and each was issued a $100,000 bond. The transfer comes after a hearing in Gibson County Juvenile Court.

The case will be heard by the Gibson County grand jury.