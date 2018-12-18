Humboldt children and families shop with cops

HUMBOLDT, Tenn.–Many Humboldt Police were outside Walmart and children were inside…it was of course all for a good cause!

Twenty kids and their parents shopped with Humboldt Police and firefighters at the Humboldt Walmart.

It’s all for the “Annual Shop with a Cop” event. They received $180 to buy Christmas gifts.

“The most enjoyable part is, you know, I live in the community I’ve got kids and grandkids and there’s nothing like seeing a child with a smile on their face being able to pick out what they want,” Chief Reynard Buchanan, Humboldt Police Department.

Humboldt teachers picked the deserving families and children.